Snowdan: KUPIKUPI FM can help revitalise indigenous languages in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 9): A proposal has been made for new broadcast media, KUPIKUPI FM, to help revitalise the indigenous languages in Sarawak.

In suggesting this, Deputy Minister II of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan said the radio station could help highlight Sarawak as home to at least 31 ethnic groups having different dialects and culture.

“Perhaps, many of the Sarawakians themselves, especially our young generation, do not know who the sub-ethnics in Sarawak are because they never heard of them and their dialects.

“I suggest it is better for KUPIKUPI FM, if possible, to have a segment where listeners can hear (the language) of an ethnic group in Sarawak that we rarely hear.

“For example, one of the sub-ethnic (groups) in Sarawak that’s probably rarely heard of is the Punan Bah – maybe KUPIKUPI FM could introduce the community and its dialect so that many people would know that this sub-ethnic group truly exists in Sarawak,” he said in a press conference after the launch of KUPIKUPI FM at ICOM Square here today.

Adding on, Snowdan said the sub-ethnic groups and their dialects could also be introduced through music and songs.

KUPIKUPI FM SARAWAK, a new media under the OOGA X group, aims to create a vibrant and engaged community in Kuching.

By supporting local businesses, events and organisations, the station is expected to play an active role in nurturing a thriving environment that celebrates the diverse tapestry of Borneo’s cultural heritage.

KUPIKUPI FM Sarawak goes on air via 92.5 MHz.

Also under the OOGA X group are KUPIKUPI FM Sabah broadcasting from Kota Kinabalu via 96.3 Mhz; CITYPlus, a Chinese business radio station based in South Klang Valley; v-tuber agency Project Hikayat; and lNFO-X, digital news platform for Sabah and Sarawak.