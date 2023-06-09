Two citizenship applications from Baram approved in last five years

MIRI (June 9): The Home Ministry has only received three citizenship applications from Baram between 2018 and 2022, said its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution.

He said two of the applications had been approved and the applicants granted citizenship.

“There are 946 pending applications from Sarawak made under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, which will be completed by June this year,” he said, in a written reply to Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau during the question-and-answer session in Parliament on Wednesday.

Anyi was asking the minister on the total applications for citizenship which have been received, approved and rejected by the ministry in the last five years from Sarawak in general and Baram in particular.

He also asked the minister to explain the responsibility of the citizenship special committee at state-level in dealing with the application of personal documents such as birth certificates and MyKad.

Saifuddin said the special citizenship committee was set up to look into applications made under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution for children under 21 years old.

“The National Registration Department continues to be proactive in ensuring that the registration of identification documents such as birth certificates and MyKad for qualified individuals is carried out easily throughout the country, including in rural and rural areas through ‘Program Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (Mekar),” he said.