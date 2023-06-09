Umno proposes immediate establishment of Gig Economy Commission

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): Umno is proposing that the government immediately establish the Gig Economy Commission Malaysia (SEGiM) which aims to regulate the gig industry ecosystem and safeguard the welfare of the entire economic chain starting from service providers, suppliers, workers and consumers.

President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the sector is booming in the country with over 1.12 million gig workers registered with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“More than 80 per cent of the gig economy’s users are young people.

“Therefore, let’s not rule out the digital evolution that dominates the Malaysian Internet economy market which has reached multi-billion transactions of RM52.4 billion in 2020 alone. In fact, it is expected to grow at a rate of 23 per cent every year,” he said in the Umno president’s policy speech at the 2023 Umno General Assembly here today.

With the establishment of the Gig Economy Commission, Ahmad Zahid said it will shine a new light on gig economy players as well as Grab, Lalamove, Food Panda and others.

“It will also enable the government to structure the gig economy taxation system which sees a large flow of cash through these services overseas,” he said.

Umno also urged the government to hasten the re-implementation of the High Speed Rail (HSR) development initiated by Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“We also want the construction of the East Coast Rail Line and Pan Borneo Highway, for the benefit of the people of Sabah and Sarawak, to be completed on schedule so that this facility will be a catalyst for new growth areas that can generate the economy, jobs and develop small industries,” he said. — Bernama