Upcoming film starring Sarawak’s Tony Eusoff pays tribute to late P Ramlee’s struggles (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): The late screen legend Tan Sri P Ramlee enjoyed many years of fame and fortune being a popular actor, director, and musician.

But towards the end of his life, he was unable to find work after moving from Singapore to Malaysia in 1964 and his popularity declined until his death in 1973.

Actor Megat Sharizal’s directorial debut film explores the challenges faced by artistes when times shift against them and how they survive whilst keeping their art alive.

His upcoming period drama film Mencari Ramlee will follow the struggle of local artistes in the 1970s.

The film stars Tony Eusoff, Datin Sofia Jane, and Mimi Lana, featuring appearances from Beto Kusairy, Amerul Affendi, and Iedil Putra.

A teaser trailer was released on social media on May 29 in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of P Ramlee’s passing.

Director Megat recently spoke to Malay Mail on the inspiration and importance of making a film spotlighting the same challenges faced by P Ramlee later in his life.

“To me, this film is about how people only appreciated the late great P Ramlee in his death and sidelined him during his later career,” Megat said.

“I used to watch tonnes of films his on videotape as a child so I practically grew up idolising P. Ramlee, in fact, he was one of the main inspirations behind me going into acting in films.

“I was sad to find out that he was ignored by his peers due to (alleged) jealousy, and I believe many newer artistes in the Malaysian film industry have experienced that.”

The director hoped the film could spur unity and support between local artistes and break the stigma that Malaysian films are destined to be bad.

Megat shared he couldn’t believe he managed to work with another personal idol, Sofia Jane, who he has been a fan of for years.

“It’s really a dream come true for me to work with Sofia, she was so professional and always discussed with me about her character in the film,” the director shared.

“We (the crew) were really nervous on the first day she came to set but thankfully she was very kind and made us all feel at ease.”

He added that audiences could expect top-notch performances from Tony and Sofia and heart wrenching drama.

Mencari Ramlee is currently under post-production and is expected to be released in 2024. — Malay Mail