Use of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ nationally a source of great pride for Sarawak, says Snowdan

KUCHING (June 9): The use of the Iban phrase ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (together with each other) as a slogan of unity throughout the country is indeed something for Sarawak to be proud of, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said as a Sarawakian, he is proud that the Iban phrase has been made a moto for national unity.

According to him, ‘Segulai Sejalai’ truly reflects the unity found in Sarawak.

“This phrase was used since the 1970s and we have proven that we in Sarawak have lived in unity; able to sit down together at the same table to eat and to drink.

“It’s an honour because the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has acknowledged that Sarawak is a good example for the nation to achieve and preserve unity.

“We are indeed proud because this phrase has been adopted as a slogan for the nation,” he told a press conference after the launch of KupiKupi FM here today.

Snowdan said with this ‘Segulai Sejalai’ slogan, Sarawak has succeeded in preserving unity among the various ethnic groups of different cultures and religious beliefs.

He pointed out that this is not the first time an Iban phrase has been used as a national slogan as the phrase ‘Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban’ (fight till the final breath), has been used by the army.

During the state Gawai Dayak Celebration here recently, Anwar said ‘Segulai Sejalai’ will be used as a unity slogan nationwide.

The Prime Minister said he was drawn to the phrase used as the motto of the national-level Gawai Dayak celebration.

“Whenever I discuss and speak about unity, solidarity, and cooperation, I will mention ‘Segulai Sejalai’ to emphasise my message,” he said.

Anwar said the time had come for the people, especially in Peninsular Malaysia, to learn from Sarawak on how unity among the various races could be adopted to build the nation.