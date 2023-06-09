Youth movement slams comedian Jocelyn Chia for insulting Malaysia

KUCHING (June 9): Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim) has condemned comedian Jocelyn Chia for openly insulting the dignity of Malaysia.

Abim vice-president Zairudin Hashim said the Singapore-born comedian had gone too far when belittling Malaysia during a stand-up comedy show titled ‘Singapore vs Malaysia’ held in New York, United States, recently.

“Through a video clip uploaded through an account on the social media channel TikTok, the comedian Jocelyn Chia, also deliberately insulted an audience member who claimed to be a Malaysian with abusive words.

“Abim condemns the comedian’s overreaching action which also openly insults the dignity of Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Zairudin said, during the comedy set, Chia also poked fun of the tragic disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

According to him, this caused significant public anger.

“Abim insists that tragedies and accidents should not be used as jokes.

“Every person, regardless of religion, skin colour, or nationality should have empathy and sensitivity as a sign of respect for each other,” he added.