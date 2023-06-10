Abg Jo launches Sarawak 60 Years of Independence Digital Exhibition Roadshow in Miri

MIRI (June 10): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today launched the Sarawak 60 Years of Independence Digital Exhibition Roadshow at the Miri Indoor Stadium here today.

The exhibition is held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

Abang Johari would later head the Merdeka Ride Convoy which consisted of over 260 participants who travelled in four-wheel-drive vehicles, motorcycles, buses and motorhomes.

The launch of the exhibition commenced right after Abang Johari’s arrival at the stadium.

He was joined by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Also in attendance were federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat and Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The launch was followed by the flag off for the convoy by Dr Sim. The convoy will be travelling from Miri to Bintulu, with pit stops at Tanjung Bungai, Bekenu-Nyalau and Nyalau-Paragon Bintulu.

Meanwhile, the exhibition showcases the diverse economic, arts, creativity and innovation sectors in the development of Sarawak. It is being held from June 9-11 at the Miri Indoor Stadium and will be held in different locations statewide.

It was organised by various government agencies to allow visitors to explore and gain greater insight into the initiatives by the state government which will shape the future of Sarawak.