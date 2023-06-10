Abg Jo: Merdeka convoy a journey highlighting Sarawak’s 60 years of transformation

BINTULU (June 10): Sarawak has undeniably enjoyed tremendous transformation in terms of infrastructure development after 60 years of being in Malaysia.

In stating this, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg cited an example of how things had changed for the state throughout the six decades.

“In the 1980s, (travelling) from Bekenu to Miri on a gravel road, it took two hours.

“If I didn’t stop at Nyalau and at Bungai, I would have reached Bintulu from Miri in one hour.

“This is evidence of the development that has taken place within 60 years,” he told reporters when asked about his motorcycle-riding from Miri to Bintulu today, which was part of the Kembara Sarawak Merdeka 2023.

The convoy of high-powered motorcycles and other vehicles reached Naim Street Mall at Bintulu Paragon around 3pm, after completing a 168.3km journey from Miri.

“I could see that when we arrived at Bungai, we were greeted by so many school-children.

“Along the way to Bungai and to Nyalau, we saw people coming out onto the road to see the convoy.

“Moreover, riding from Miri to Bintulu, on the left and right sides of the road, there were so many activities; agriculture, plantations and also factories in Samalaju,” said Abang Johari.

The Premier was accompanied State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and his deputy II Dr Ripin Lamat; Deputy Minister I of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; Deputy Minister I of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo; and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The convoy involved some 100 vehicles and over 140 high-powered motorcycles.

Upon reaching Naim Street Mall at Bintulu Paragon, the Premier and the convoy were welcomed by Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Among others present were State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, and Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

Abang Johari later witnessed the handing-over of the flag from Miri Resident Jamalie Busrie to Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti.

The Premier also officiated at the opening of the division-level ‘Sarawak 60 Years Digital Exhibition’ run in conjunction with the ‘60 Years Anniversary of Sarawak Merdeka’ programme, involving 14 exhibitors representing various government agencies.

Abang Johari then visited the stalls at Naim Street Mall, selling various local products.

Prior to their arrival here, the convoy made a stop at Kampung Nyalau, located about 80km away, at around 1pm, where they were greeted by Deputy Minister II of Infrastructure and Port Development Dato Majang Renggi.

Other members of the welcoming committee and the villagers there were treated to a ‘Pusingan Naga’ (three-round manoeuvre) performed by Abang Johari there.