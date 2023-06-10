Betong comes alive in grand Gawai Dayak parade (VIDEO)

BETONG (June 10): Close to 2,000 people donned traditional costumes and joined a grand Gawai Dayak parade in Betong town here today.

Organised by the Betong Resident’s Office, the parade began from the Betong Sports Complex from 8am before passing by the centre of the Betong township.

A total of 37 teams comprising 1,963 participants took part in the parade, as well as a line-up of Gawai Dayak-themed decorative vehicles.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas flagged off the parade, and he was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu.

Longhouse residents and students from secondary and primary schools in the surrounding areas were invited to take part in the parade.

The parade is listed as an event under a three-day Gawai Dayak open house programme organised by the Sarawak Tourism Federation to promote the tourism products of Betong division to domestic and international tourists.

The programme is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.