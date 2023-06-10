Better protection for turtles on Mengalum Island

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): The Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) has signed a memorandum of understanding on sea turtle conservation on Mengalum Island with Taiwan’s Sinyi Group.

Located approximately one hour away from Kota Kinabalu, Mengalum Island is a pristine island with abundant natural ecology and great tourism potential.

However, the ecological environment has suffered from significant human-induced damage for a long time. Therefore, Sinyi Group collaborated with the Borneo Marine Research Institute from the University of Malaysia Sabah to conduct marine ecological surveys on the island.

From the research, coral reefs were destroyed by blast fishing which lead to a decline in sea life. There were also proof of turtle eggs being stolen causing a sharp decline in the number of sea turtles around Mengalum Island.

To prevent further damage to the natural environment, Sinyi Group has collaborated with the Malaysian maritime enforcement to set up a maritime quarters and provide necessary needs on the island, making it convenient for maritime personnel to be on duty.

This has effectively combated ongoing blast fishing activities.

Additionally, to better protect the turtles on the island, the Sabah Wildlife Department has provided wildlife management training to Sinyi Group employees.

This lead to the signing of the MoU with Sinyi Group for sea turtle conservation on Mengalum Island.

This MoU enables Sinyi Group to establish a turtle hatchery on the island, one of the western most turtle hatcheries in Sabah.

In 2019, Sinyi Group invested RM226 million to acquire over half of the land on Mengalum Island. The company plans to develop a low-density high-end eco-resort while the majority of the land will be dedicated to nature conservation and reforestation projects.

The goal is to achieve a “net zero carbon emissions” status for Mengalum Island by 2030.