Blaze destroys fishing equipment store in Kpg Bruan Besar

MATU (June 10): A non-permanent structure for storing farming and fishing equipment in Kampung Bruan Besar here went up in smoke in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, among the equipment damaged in the fire included a 40-horsepower (hp) boat engine, fiber boat with a 9.8hp engine, 12-foot long boat, 15hp engine and some fishing nets.

The jetty also suffered 60 per cent damages.

“A distress call was received at 1.15am today, and a team of firemen from the Daro fire station rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the location, they found the fire involved a 20×30 feet non-permanent structure that had been burned 100 per cent. The team carried out overhaul works, since the fire had been brought under control by villagers before their arrival,” he said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation.

The operation ended at 2.50am.