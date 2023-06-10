Chong: PH been pushing for special select committee system

KUCHING (June 10): The special select committee system has been in place for decades, especially in mature parliamentary democracy countries, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

He said when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in the Opposition, it had been trying to push for the committee system, however, to no avail.

“This was because the previous government was reluctant to practise transparency in its administration.

“It is only after the change of government in 2018 that the committee system was first introduced – and now that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is at the helm of the administration, he takes it to a higher level and has Parliament Special Select Committees for all important ministries.

“This is done so that not only the government backbenchers but also Opposition MPs can play more role in the check and balance of the executive’s power,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong said the setting up of various Parliament Special Select Committees was one of the major reforms implemented by the Unity Government.

The committees will comprise MPs from both sides of the House so that the committees are in a better position to provide a check and balance on the executive, he said.

“The duties of the Special Select Committee include reading through the bills and motions before they are tabled by the relevant ministries in Parliament, and if needed, to provide suggestions for amendments and from time to time to investigate and report to Parliament any irregularities in the implementation of policies under the four ministries.

“The power of the special select committees include summoning officers from the ministries to give evidence before the committees and whatever said will form part of the parliament’s Hansard,” he said.

Chong also said that the Parliament Special Select Committee on Nation Building, Education and Human Resource Development held its first meeting with the Ministry of Education (MOE) Thursday and listened to the briefing by the ministry’s secretary-general.

He added that the committee comprised nine MPs from both sides of the House and was chaired by an Opposition MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

“As the name of the Special Select Committee which I am a member suggests, the ministries under the supervision of this Special Select Committee are the Education Ministry, Higher Education Ministry, Human Resource Ministry and Ministry of National Unity,” he added.