Coordination to be done in facilitating licence applications, S’wak bird’s nest traders assured

SIBU (June 10): Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki has assured the bird’s nest traders that he would coordinate with the relevant agencies in helping to facilitate the processing of the applications for licences.

This was disclosed by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing in a press statement yesterday, adding that an initial consensus over the matter was reached during a recent discussion.

“In responding to the case where RM3 million worth of bird’s nest stocks were seized by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) enforcement officers in Sibu, I led a delegation to meet with Sarawak State Secretary on June 6, as promised earlier.

“Initial consensus on how to move forward was reached during the discussion.

“After understanding the issue, the State Secretary pledged to coordinate with the relevant agencies to help bird’s nest traders and unlicensed operators complete the application process, in order to ensure that all bird’s nests would be traded in full compliance with the guidelines,” said Tiong, who is Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman, in the statement.

He added that apart from ensuring consumer’s safety and well-being, this move also meant to protect the rights and interests of the bird’s nest traders.

“Once the traders are made legitimate (having licence), we expect that the unpleasant incidents of supplies being seized would be prevented to stop more unnecessary business losses.

“The feedback and complaints from the operators are all centred on the lengthy process to obtain permits for the swiftlet houses, which has resulted in many bird’s nest businesses in Sarawak to operate without permits.

“We need the authorities to relook and review the licensing application process, to simplify and streamline them, as well as shorten the time for approval.

“In business, time is money.”

Tiong said at the same time, there would also be discussions with the Attorney General’s Chambers and other enforcement agencies involved, over the way to settle the case of the confiscated bird’s nests.

“The storage and care of bird’s nest supplies must be handled delicately to avoid even more losses.

“Speeding up the return application procedures would avoid more unpleasant developments.

“If these supplies are lost due to procedural delays, these traders would bear even heavier losses.

“The authorities must not shirk their responsibility in this matter.

“Let us all work together for a win-win solution, especially in returning the seized items.

“The State Secretary would be reporting the resolution of this matter to the Premier of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg),” Tiong elaborated.