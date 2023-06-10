Corpse flower in rare bloom at Kubah National Park

KUCHING (June 10): Amorphophallus or corpse flower has been spotted in bloom at Kubah National Park, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) announced today.

Describing it as a rare occurrence, SFC said the blooming of this remarkable plant, renowned for its colossal size and distinctive smell, was found at the park’s Waterfall Trail.

“The blooming of Amorphophallus is a truly unique and ephemeral event. Known for its striking appearance and its peculiar scent, reminiscent of rotting flesh, this captivating plant attracts curious onlookers from far and wide.

“Witnessing this spectacle is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you won’t want to miss,” said SFC in a Facebook post.

SFC, however, said the distinct odor of the Amorphophallus bloom may not be suitable for everyone, and advised individuals with sensitive noses or respiratory conditions to take necessary precautions.

The corporation also reminded those going to the Kubah National Park to view the flower, to follow all park rules and guidelines to ensure the preservation of this natural wonder for generations to come.

SFC called on park goers to stay on designated paths and refrain from touching or disturbing the plants.

“Feel free to take photographs, but please be mindful of others and refrain from using flash photography,” the corporation added.