DID praised for swift action in addressing riverbank erosion at Jalan Stakan

KUCHING (June 10): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has commended the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Sarawak for the swift action in addressing riverbank erosion at Jalan Stakan in Kota Sentosa here.

Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP and DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, was glad to see that the department had taken proactive steps in upgrading the drainage and attending to the problem affecting Lot 68F at Jalan Stakan, following his complaint made in February.

“In early February 2023, I wrote to DID Sarawak and informed them about the soil erosion on the plot of land where Lot 68F is situated.

“At that time, several wild trees got uprooted and fell into the river next to Lot 68F. Later on, they became an obstruction to the flow of the river and caused a substantial volume of water from the river to rush onto Lot 68F.

“In the process, it caused the collapse of the retaining wall along this riverbank.

“As a result, the land on which Lot 68F sits, is slowly eroding away,” said Kong in a statement yesterday.

Due to the movement, according to him, the last pillar of Lot 68F now is merely six feet away from the riverbank.

He said previously, the original retaining wall stood approximately 15 feet away from Lot 68F.

“The fear is that if this continues, we might see the land eroding further risking the foundation and/or the structure of the houses to be badly affected,” he added.

“With the upgrading project, Mr Lai of Lot 68F and five other residents on that same plot of land can now be at ease as there would be no further soil erosion after the completion of the works.

“Thank you, DID Sarawak,” said Kong.