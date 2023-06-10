Dream comes true for Manchester United fans

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): Eleven lucky Manchester United Football Club (MUFC) fans were given the opportunity to see their favorite team play in Old Trafford, England, during United Malaysia’s annual dinner at Hakka Hall here on Friday.

Radzalie, Shirley Lee, Aldred Soo, Satyasheelan Vasudevan, Alan Thien, Osmund Justin, Norkisah Ab Harun, Clark Adrian Lanjuat, Rozana [email protected], Alexander Augustine Leong and Razak Hashim had each won an all-expenses paid trip to the “Theatre of Dreams” during a lucky draw at the dinner courtesy of United Malaysia, the country’s official MUFC supporters’ club.

It was a dream come true for them, especially as most of the winners have never stepped foot on MUFC’s homeground, let alone to watch the Red Devils show their football prowess on the field.

The winners were part of some 1,100 who had attended the annual dinner themed “United Unite! Still United!”, which was previously put on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MUFC supporters who came from various parts of Malaysia and some from other countries had celebrated the night away in appreciation of their favorite football team.

United Malaysia president Batholomew Jingulam in his speech said the annual event’s revival was long awaited after it was put on hold for four years.

“Many of us had looked forward for us Red Devils to meet up in numbers under one roof, especially due to the fact that many will obtain the opportunity to watch MUFC play at the Theatre of Dreams,” he said.

He added that after they had brought legendary MUFC defender Ronny Johnsen in the last dinner, many were wondering whether he will make a return in this year’s event.

However, he said after months of deliberation, they decided that it would be better to send more people to Old Trafford to realise their dreams, which to some is lifelong.

“We believe that for those who have yet to go to Manchester to see our players in the flesh, it would be more meaningful rather than only one legend coming here,” said Batholomew.