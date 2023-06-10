Firefighter wins Mr Miri 2023 title

MIRI (June 10): It was a triple joy for Sariewin Mudim, 27, earlier today as the muscleman not only won two categories at the annual Mr Miri 2023 championship, but was also crowned the overall champion.

The firefighter, based at the Lopeng Bomba station here, came out tops in the Men’s Physique Below 170cm and Men’s Bodybuilding Bantamweight (60-65kg) categories, earning him a spot in the ‘Champion of Champions’ showdown and won.

“I’m so, so happy. I’ve competed before, but this is my first time in Mr Miri after watching the championships for so long.

“It’s unbelievable, but I’m happy that it’s happening,” said the all-smiling bodybuilder, who first got into the sport in 2019.

His first stage appearance was at Mr Borneo that year, but his first win was a ‘Mr Fitness’ title during an event held at Luak Esplanade here last October.

Local IT technician Asrul Asmat Sefri was a double-title winner of the championship, clinching gold medals from the Men’s Physique Above 170cm Men’s Bodybuilding Lightweight (65-70kg) categories.

The other two category winners were Ranovich Matthew (Flyweight Below 60kg) and Awangku Hosin Awangku Bagul (Welterweight – 70-75kg).

Organised by Miri Division Bodybuilding Association, Mr Miri 2023 took place at the Indoor Stadium where, coinciding with the on-going division-level ‘Sarawak X-Tive 2023’ event run under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, in collaboration with Miri Resident’s Office.

Category winners and a few selected athletes from Mr Miri competition would be the representatives of this division at the annual Mr Sarawak 2023 Championships, to be staged in Kuching this July 1.