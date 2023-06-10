Fisherman drowns, wife rescued at Pulau Sebatik

TAWAU (June 10): A missing fisherman was found drowned at Pulau Sebatik here on Saturday.

Search and rescue team found the body of Abd Rahim bin Kasil, 56, about 200 meters from where he was reported missing on June 9.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the boat the victim and his wife were on capsized at around 11am on Friday.

Other fishermen who were near the area managed to rescue the wife but the victim was nowhere to be found.

A search and rescue operation for the victim was carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and assisted by villagers on the same day.

Abd Rahim’s body was found around 7am and was handed to the police for further action, said the spokesperson.