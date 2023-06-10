Give Unity Government a chance, calls PDP Youth

BINTULU (June 10): The Unity Government, which the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is a part of, must be given the support and opportunity to govern the country, said acting Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Youth chief David Yeo.

He observed that since the conclusion of the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018, the country had gone through several changes of government, with four different prime ministers before GE15 was called late last year.

Yeo said such instability had caused the Malaysian economy to collapse and made life difficult for the people.

However, he said after the GE15 in November 2022, on the orders of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, a ‘Unity Government’ was formed.

“It’s the result of a coalition of opposing parties and friends,” said Yeo.

“It is not unusual for us to cooperate with the opposing parties and thus, PDP Youth is calling for all parties to give this Unity Government the opportunity to govern the country as it is only a half year-old,” he said at the triennial general assembly (TGA) for PDP Women and PDP Youth at a restaurant in Bintulu Sentral on Friday, where PDP deputy president Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek officiated at the ceremony.

Yeo also pledged PDP Youth’s guarantee of full support for the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“There is no doubt that Sarawak is progressing very well under the leadership of the Sarawak Premier and recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged the leadership prowess of the Sarawak Premier.

“Thus, PDP Youth would carry out its responsibilities towards the people, serve the people and be a bridge between the government and the people.”

Also present at the event was PDP Women chief Datuk Chiew Yen Chew.