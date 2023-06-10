Jimmy Contest 6 promo happening at Nutribest Fresh Mart Kucing until June 18

KUCHING (June 10): Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd’s Jimmy Contest 6 promotion is currently taking place at Nutribest Fresh Mart Sdn Bhd (Wisma Wan Shopping Centre) in Tabuan Jaya here until June 18.

The contest is back after a lapse of seven years, offering a grand prize of a Honda HRV 1.5RS and various prizes worth up to RM250,000 in total.

Jointly organised by Nutribest Fresh Mart Sdn Bhd and Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd, sales personnel from Liansin will be present throughout the contest promotion period to assist those who are interested in taking part.

Apart from that, the organisers will also be handing out limited gifts to netizens who ‘Like’ their Facebook page.

The entire contest will take place until March 31 next year. Throughout the period, four draws will be held quarterly.

The first draw will be for the contest period from April 1 to June 30; the second draw will be for the period between June 1 to Sept 30; the third draw for Oct 1 to Dec 31; and the last draw will be for the period between Jan 1 to March 31 next year.

Each draw will be for the first, second and third prizes with five consolation prizes.

The first draw offers a Samsung 75′ smart UHD TV as the first prize; an iPhone 14 as the second prize; a Buffalo smart cooker as the third prize; and five Nescafe coffee makers as consolation prizes.

For the second draw, the first prize is a Yamaha 125CC motorbike; second prize – a Dyson handheld vacuum cleaner; third prize – an Apple smart watch; and five consolation prizes of a Buffalo air fryer.

For the third draw, the first prize is a Gintell S5 electric massage chair; second prize – a dining table set; third prize – an iPad 64GB; and five consolation prizes of a Samsung microwave.

For the last draw, the first prize is a Sharp 740L high-class refrigerator; second prize – a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer; third prize – Xiaomi vacuum cleaner; and five consolation prizes of a Toros smart cooker.

The first draw will be held in Bintulu, July this year with prize presentations to take place in August at Liansin offices in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

Customers who wish to participate in the contest can do so by purchasing any selected brand of Liansin Rice (5kg/10kg) which comes with a contest card inside the packs

Brands include Haryana, Biryani King, Mr Thai, Butterfly, Royal Chrysanthemum, Bunga Matahari, Fresh, Ratu Huma, Cap Amoi, Padi Gedong and Super Ratu.

The unique QR code on the back of the contest card can be scanned by downloading the Liansin Rewards App which counts as one lucky draw entry.

All participants stand a chance to win the grand prize and are reminded to keep the contest card to claim the prizes.

To find out more, visit www.liansin.com.my or call 082-333555.