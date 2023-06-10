Khairy says meeting Muhyiddin next week to decide on Bersatu membership

KUALA LUMPUR (June 10): Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin will reportedly meet Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin next week to discuss the possibility of him joining the party,

In his podcast “Keluar Sekejap”, the former Rembau MP also stressed that there was no conspiracy behind his recent meeting with Umno’s suspended former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“I have known Hisham for a long time and I joined politics through him when he was the Youth chief and I as a fresh graduate,” he said in the podcast with another suspended Umno leader, Shahril Hamdan.

He said it was not necessary for him to follow Hishammuddin in the next step.

“There was no conspiracy or any plans, we merely talked about our respective situation,” he said.

He said he had informed Hishammuddin that he would be meeting Muhyiddin next week to give his answer to the offer to join Bersatu.

However, Khairy did not reveal what his decision on the matter would be.

Muhyiddin had previously offered Khairy a spot in the Bersatu Supreme Council if he joined the party.

In January, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced the sacking of Khairy and former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar as party members due to alleged breaches of party discipline according to Umno’s constitution.

Umno also imposed a six-year suspension of party rights of Shahril, Hishammuddin, Datuk Maulizan Bujang and Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif. — Malay Mail