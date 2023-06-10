Kong: Utilisation of Unifi IP Centrex a great plan for Kota Sentosa Health Clinic

KUCHING (June 10): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak regards the news about Telekom Malaysia (TM) proposing to have the phone lines of Kota Sentosa Health Clinic being migrated into the Unifi IP Centrex System.

Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP and DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, viewed such plan as a significant step towards enhancing the clinic’s communication infrastructure.

“By utilising the Unifi fibre-optic cable for voice-over IP services, the clinic would benefit from a more reliable and secure telephone system, mitigating the risk of cable thefts in the future,” he said in a statement yesterday, which further highlighted the communication issues faced by the clinic staff.

In relation to this, he said the theft of telephone cables late last month had rendered the clinic to be without phone services, making it difficult to communicate with patients efficiently.

“Today, personnel from TM are at the clinic for a comprehensive on-site survey.

“They are here to assess the requirements and the equipment needed for a smooth transition to the Unifi IP Centrex System.

“We are grateful for their dedicated attention and support throughout this process. The migration (to Unifi IP Centrex) is scheduled to take place next week, and we are optimistic that it will restore the clinic’s phone lines promptly.

“We will closely monitor the progress to ensure a seamless transition and timely restoration of communication services,” he added.

Kong also extended appreciation to TM for its swift response and to the diligent staff who had been working tirelessly to address this matter.

“Together, we strive to bring back operational phone lines to Kota Sentosa Health Clinic as soon as possible,” he said.