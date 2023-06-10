Matrade intensifying development of Sabah entrepreneurs

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): The Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) is intensifying its efforts to nurture and develop entrepreneurs in Sabah to explore the possibility of expanding their business via exports.

Matrade deputy chief executive officer Abu Bakar Yusof (exporters development) said this is because they see big potential for Sabahan entrepreneurs to export their products and services, and they just need to be given proper guidance.

During a recent visit to Sabah, he had met with various representatives from the State government, private sector, and industry players to try and tap into this potential, while renewing the corp’s relationship with the mentioned parties.

Among them are Head of State (TYT) Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, who Abu Bakar briefed on Matrade’s plans for Sabahan entrepreneurs as well as the progress of Matrade and the state government’s collaboration to attract and develop local exporters.

Abu Bakar explained that they want to maintain their great cooperation with the State government in the aforementioned endeavour as he feels that they require the State government’s helping hand to ultimately bring Sabah to the same level as other major export states in the country.

To this end, he had met with Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (MIDE) permanent secretary Datuk Thomas Logijin, who had told him that the ministry has some 6,000 entrepreneurs in Sabah who are possible candidates in facilitating the goal of the collaboration.

Abu Bakar took interest in the idea as it would allow Matrade to identify entrepreneurs who show potential or interest in exporting after a filtering process, and said that Matrade will be working closely with the State government through MIDE to find a way to strengthen their collaboration and get more entrepreneurs on board with the export business.

He had also met with Malaysian Cocoa Board (LKM) Sabah and they are currently looking into formalizing a collaboration to allow Matrade to develop a customised programme to woo and develop entrepreneurs from LKM to dip their toes into the world of exporting.

Abu Bakar said he sees potential for Sabah’s cocoa-based manufacturers to export not only chocolate but also other cocoa-based products such as cosmetics and skincare in an effort to bring something fresh to the industry.

“As part of our efforts to attract and disseminate information to budding or current exporters, we are also planning to host a state-level Sabah Export Day either at the end of this year’s third or fourth quarter.

“Once we finalize the date, the programme will serve as a platform for us to share information on the export business.

“We are bringing our strategic partners to jointly organise the two-day event as they will be offering talks on digitalization, sustainability, funding, facilities, and how to develop entrepreneurs’ capability to be ready for export.

“Aside from that, we will be holding one-on-one business clinics there by providing information counters of each of our strategic partners so that the participants can have a one-on-one talk with any of them,” he said during a networking dinner at a restaurant here on Thursday.

Abu Bakar said aside from Sabah Export Day, Matrade offers many other programs to woo and enhance Sabahan entrepreneurs’ knowledge on the export industry, and he advised budding or even experienced entrepreneurs to join Matrade.

He said they can register online, and after taking their Export Readiness Assessment Tool (ERAT) and becoming a member, the entrepreneurs would be able to reap various benefits such as being able to join the GlobPreneur programme which was initiated last year.

Abu Bakar explained that the 50 companies throughout the country that had joined the programme, including six from Sabah, had exceeded their total export target of RM30 million and instead had achieved RM63 million in exports since they joined GlobPreneur.

In Sabah, he said the six companies comprising small and medium enterprises had managed to export RM5 million worth of products and services last year, despite some of them never having any experience in the export business beforehand.

Another benefit of joining Matrade, he said, is having easy access to information through the corp’s global network.

“We have Matrade agents in various countries all over the world, including in America, Italy, United Arab Emirates, and all of Southeast Asia.

“Members will be able to obtain information regarding local and international markets by contacting our agents to prepare themselves for the export business,” he said.

Abu Bakar added that members will be able to access Matrade’s online training course on export business which covers 13 modules, with the last one being a collaboration with Google, and once the participant completes the course, they will receive a digital certificate.

In addition, he said Matrade also provides financial support through their Market Development Grant (MGG) and Services Export Fund (SEF) to help reduce the costs of marketing products and services overseas, respectively.

He said Matrade also offers two cross-border e-commerce programmes, namely e-Trade and e-BizLink, as well as having the capability of helping entrepreneurs through their strategic partners such as SMEBank, SMECorp, SIRIM, and DHL.

Abu Bakar said all of the programmes and benefits that Matrade offers are in line with their goal of growing and nurturing entrepreneurs here, especially the small and medium enterprises, to delve into the exporting side of their businesses.

“We have high hopes for this endeavour as we really want to see more entrepreneurs from Sabah be able to export their products or services.

“Some have never even thought about exporting before but after joining us, we can see that they now have a clearer picture on how to expand their business overseas,” he said.

Also present at the networking dinner were Matrade Sabah director Ravidran Manoharan and Sabah China Chamber of Commerce President Datuk Frankie Liew.