Nancy: Raise ideas, suggestions to empower PwD group via proper channel

KUCHING (June 10): Any ideas or suggestions to empower the rights of Persons With Disabilities (PwD) group should be brought up to the Women, Family and Community Development ministry first, said its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said while she welcomes any ideas and suggestions to empower the group, they should be raised via proper channels so that immediate actions can be taken.

“There were many suggestions that had been presented to me during the meeting including replacing ‘disability’ with a new term.

“This is only a suggestion, we do not stop them from voicing the matter. For me, if the recommendation is good, we will consider it and bring the matter to a higher level.

“In fact, I also suggest that any matter related to PwDs should be raised in a big group or advocacy group so that we can take further action,” she said when asked about her meeting with Senator Isaiah D. Jacob, who represents the disabled about the grouses of disabled persons.

According to Nancy, among the issues that were raised was the lack of PwD-friendly facilities in the country.

She said she agrees that the facilities for disabled were limited and needed to be improved, but this matter would need integrated discussion as it also involves other ministries.

“The issue of buildings that are not friendly for disabled people does not only happen at one place but all over Malaysia. We need more facilities to be built for this group that we need to improve.

“The senator suggested having his task force team to inspect buildings that are lacking in PwD friendly.

“He also mentioned the term used for ‘disabled’ persons. He said he did not agree with the term because according to him they can be like others, they have the ability it is just that they have some forms of disability, for example their vision, hearing and others.

“So what he suggested was to categorise the form of the disability of the person. But this was only his suggestion because if we were to accept the suggestion, the matter needs to be raised and brought to a higher level, especially at the cabinet level, because it involves the law,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nancy said she will represent Malaysia for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities organised by the United Nations in New York, United States on June 13 to 15.

She said the convention will be the catalyst for her as the ministry to look into other countries on how they manage and create policies that can be effective in helping persons with disabilities.

“We will see whether other countries have better policies that are in line with what we can accept and change.

“At the same time, we also share our policies in terms of how we categorise those disabled, because we cannot simply adopt other countries’ policies. We need to take into account our own understanding about disability,” she added.