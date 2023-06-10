PDP president lauded for bringing party to greater heights

BINTULU (June 10): The Youth movement of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) hailed their president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for his outstanding leadership.

In highlighting this, acting PDP Youth chief David Yeo said before the 12th state election in December 2021, there were only three assemblymen from PDP, with one of them appointed as then-assistant minister, but now the party has five assemblymen, including two holding the post of state deputy minister.

The five are Tiong himself who won in Dudong, Datuk Penguang Manggil (Deputy Minister I of Public Health, Housing and Local Government) who won Marudi, Dato Henry Harry Jinep (Deputy Minister II of Transport) who won Tasik Biru, Friday Belik who won Krian, and Rolland Duat Jubin who won Meluan.

At parliamentary level, said Yeo, PDP retained two parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15) in November last year, with Tiong later appointed as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia.

In GE15, Tiong secured Bintulu seat, while Dato Anyi Ngau won in Baram.

“These are among many other successes achieved under the leadership of our president.

“Now the PDP is no longer seen as a small party; it is a party capable of shaking up the country’s political arena,” said Yeo in a brief remark at the triennial general assembly (TGA) for PDP Women and PDP Youth at a restaurant in Bintulu Sentral on Friday.

For this TGA, Yeo said all 29 PDP divisions including the Youth movement, had unanimously pledged full support for Tiong to remain as PDP president and that the post would snot be contested at the Assembly.

Adding on, Yeo called upon all party members to actively engage in all activities, discussions and decision-making sessions, as well as to be ready to contribute to the party’s campaigns.

“We should always be ready to continue to learn and improve our understanding about politics and related issues, while continuing to play an active role in activities meant to benefit the people and the country.”

On PDP Youth, he said each member must uphold the task of effectively explaining the government’s policies to the people’.

“I believe PDP Youth is the main front line of the party, and I urge all youths to understand the struggles, values and purpose of the PDP as stated in the party’s constitution, and carry out activities that can attract the new generation to register as PDP members,” he said.

Yeo also stressed that the development of any political party would largely depend on its youth wing and thus, they must stay away from the internal politics and factionalism.

“We must be united – there is no place in PDP Youth for selfishness.

“The PDP is a multi-racial party that has its own history of struggles, which we must defend no matter what the challenges are,” he added.