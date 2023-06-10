PKR S’wak Women chief: PM’s visit more than mere ceremonial gesture

KUCHING (June 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Sarawak was much more than a mere ceremonial gesture, said Parti Keadilan Sarawak (PKR) Sarawak Women chief Victoria Musa.

PM’s visit to celebrate Hari Gawai with the Dayak community and fellow Sarawakians came with a strong sense of goodwill to bring Sarawak to greater heights in line with the unity slogan “Segulai Sejalai”, said Victoria in a statement today.

“PM reiterated his commitment to undertake changes and reforms to ensure good governance and this would mean that all projects and initiatives will be evaluated objectively, with transparency being of utmost importance,” she said.

Adding on, Victoria said Anwar had also shared some good news for Sarawakians during the visit.

“Anwar has allocated an additional RM10 million to carry out a perimeter survey on the Native Customary Right (NCR) lands, where he emphasised again that he had given full authority to the state government to implement projects below RM50 million.

This will allow for greater flexibility in the planning and execution of projects, bringing significant benefits to the local people, she said.

“PM has also approved a handsome allocation for healthcare, social welfare, infrastructure, and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah, to which will benefit the people of Sarawak in terms of improved healthcare, social welfare services, infrastructure projects and a better quality of life,” she added.