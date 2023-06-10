Premier: Bintulu shows good potential as algae production hub for SAF

BINTULU (June 10): Bintulu could be one of Sarawak’s algae production centres to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak has the advantage for the mass production of algae compared to other states in Peninsular Malaysia because it has the pre-requisite aspect for algae cultivation such as sunlight, carbon and water.

“Last time we discovered gas, now we can grow oil from algae. Our future in the next 60 years will be brighter, on condition that we have knowledge, our children are trained to master the latest technology, since we have the resources,” he said at the ‘Majlis Jamuan Makan Malam Bersama Komuniti’ at Parkcity Everly Hotel Bintulu tonight in conjunction with Sarawak 60 years independence celebration.

He said the world today is looking for alternative energy to replace fossil fuel which produces carbon which leads to global warming.

“The world is turning to a green economy and Sarawak is leading the way – I didn’t say it, Anwar (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) said it,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister admitted that sometimes Sarawak policy is more advanced than the federal government, and Sarawak people are hardworking.

“Maybe in the future we can build our own aircraft, as long as we take care of our unity,” he said.

Abang Johari said even the Prime Minister now took Sarawak as a model for the whole nation by using ‘Segulai Sejalai’ as national motto, to strengthen the unity of the people.

Adding on, he said Bintulu’s development was based on oil and gas, which has brought a huge impact to the Sarawak economy.

In this regard, the Premier viewed the past 60 years as the foundation “for us to see the next 60 years, what we want to develop”.

“Bintulu has a plan to continue the development.”

He also said Bintulu is known as a “high-pressure area” because there is no development on the other side of Kemena River, which left Kampung Jepak underdeveloped and resulted in property price hikes.

However, he was optimistic that with the completion of the Jepak bridge connecting both areas, there would be growth on the other side of the river.

On another subject, Abang Johari announced that under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the state government plans to resurface the road from Bintulu to Miri.

He also said the state government will be looking for ways to monitor the movement of heavy vehicles plying on that road.