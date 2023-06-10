Premier leads Merdeka Ride Convoy from Miri to Bintulu

MIRI (June 10): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today led the Merdeka Ride Convoy from the Miri Indoor Stadium to Bintulu in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

The convoy comprised 268 participants and 81 motorcycles, eight buses, motorhomes, ambulances and government vehicles.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian flagged off the convoy.

From the Miri Indoor Stadium, the convoy will make a stop at Tanjung Bungai beach in Bekenu, where they will be welcomed with ‘Adat Nyiam Betis’, or foot watering and ‘beras kuning’ (yellow rice).

After that, the entourage will be treated to lunch before continuing their journey to Nyalau in Bintulu.

From Nyalau, they will ride until Paragon Bintulu for an event.