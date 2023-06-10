Sabah developers welcome new certification

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): The Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) welcomes the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) replacing the Certificate of Fitness for Occupation (OC) following the recent gazette of the Uniform Building By-Laws (UBBL).

Shareda president Datuk Chua Soon Ping said this change was long awaited for Sabah as the Peninsular had already adopted CCC around 15 years ago, and the new certification will certainly help streamline government procedures for construction or property related processes in Sabah.

Chua said the former OC system, which was issued by the local authorities (PBT) was time consuming as applicants had to wait six months to a year to obtain the OC, and property purchasers have encountered numerous problems such as not being able to occupy or renovate their properties because OC was not issued.

He explained that before the OC can be issued, the architects first have to obtain the Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC) which certifies that a building is safe to occupy.

After they obtain the CPC, they have to fill out 22 forms for various certifications such as structural works, sewage reticulation and internal water plumbing, then wait for each form to be certified by the PBT before the OC can be issued, which as previously mentioned can take a long time.

“With the new CCC system, which is now issued by the Principal Submitting Person (PSP) – a qualified person who can be a professional architect, professional engineer or registered building draughtsman – the normal time taken in building development projects can be reduced by nearly nine months as it uses a self certification and self regulation approach.

“Specifically, now when the architects submit the 22 forms to the PBT and they do not receive an answer within 14 working days, it automatically means that all the forms have been consented to and the CCC can be issued if there are no other problems.

“This also means that purchasers can obtain the keys to their properties sooner than usual, and I am sure that a lot of soon-to-be homeowners will be happy to know that they can move into their purchased properties earlier.

“If the CCC is not issued after the two weeks and there are no other problems, then the PSP will be liable for legal action – jailed for up to a year or fined up to RM100,000 or both, upon conviction,” he told reporters during the Shareda Property Chat at Bay 21 Residences here on Saturday.

Despite the CCC system now being mostly self regulated and self, he said the PBT still plays a role in inspecting the construction sites, but they now have to fill out a certain form after each inspection.

Chua further commended the new system as all parties involved in a construction project now have to be liable to their respective works. Going back to the 22 forms, he said main contractors who were never involved in the forms previously now have to sign them to confirm that they have actually carried out their works in accordance to the specifications.

He said all this extended liability is great as it ensures that each party involved in a construction have to sign the forms and if there are any defects or issues, they will be liable for their actions. For example, structure engineers will be responsible for structural parts, lift contractors for installing lifts, and so on.

“All in all, Shareda as a whole is glad that Sabah is now using the CCC certification system,” he added.

UBBL was gazetted on 29 December 2022 along with CCC certification system to tackle the issue of inconsistency and non-uniformity in the administration, implementation and enforcement of building bylaws in each PBT.

Chua clarified that since the CCC was only implemented on June 1 this year, applications before the date will still use the old OC system.