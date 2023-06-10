Sagah: Limited supply of local teachers one of main reasons for shortage in S’wak

KUCHING (June 10): The limited supply of local teachers is one of the main reasons for the shortage in Sarawak, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He pointed out the total number of local teachers produced by the four teacher training institutes in Sarawak annually is between 200 and 400.

Sagah said in 2023, only 199 teachers are expected to graduate from the four institutes.

“Other main reasons for the shortages are due to teachers, especially among those who have served in Sarawak for a certain number of years, being transferred back to their own home state and local teachers retiring from service.

“Between May and Dec 2023, a total number of 482 teachers will retire from service both premature and compulsory retirement,” he told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on a recent report that the teacher shortage in Sarawak is a major problem today.

Sagah said that it was true that Sarawak was facing a shortage of 2,938 teachers in Sarawak, of which 2,223 vacancies are in primary schools and 715 in secondary schools.

“Of course, it may increase or decrease during the year. However, the main issue faced concerns the distribution of teachers due to teaching subject specialisation or teaching options and family-related matters.

“It is a policy to put spouses together within the same location — I have spoken at length on this matter at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in Nov 2022,” he said.

To address the shortage of teachers, he had put forth a proposal by the ministry and Sarawak Government to the Education Ministry in 2022.

He said the proposal entailed the Education Service Commission (SPP) and Sarawak Education Department the autonomy to recruit teachers similar to the Contract of Service (CoS) approach.

He pointed out the CoS approach had been implemented by the Education Ministry to address similar issues.

“Under this approach, vacancies can be filled in from amongst Sarawkian graduates who are interested to become teachers and those without Specialisation or ‘Iktisas’ can be enrolled at local universities or teacher training institutes for their Diploma in Education on a part-time basis.

“I am sure there are many Sarawakian graduates who would like to become teachers. I strongly feel this can expedite the process of recruitment while waiting for supply (of teachers) from the Ministry of Education,” he said.

Sagah said even the Premier of Sarawak had written directly to former prime minister Dato Sri Ismail Sabri on March 21, 2022 to seek assistance on the matter, to which the Education Ministry responded via a letter dated Aug 30, 2022 informing MEITD that they were looking into the matter.

“In addition to the Education Ministry looking into MEITD’s proposal, we were informed that all recruitment of teachers are under the purview of SPP — which we are very well aware of. However, to date MEITD is still awaiting the Education Ministry’s decision on our proposal,” he said.