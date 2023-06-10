Sarawak Youtubers Association to launch on July 29

KUCHING (June 10): The Sarawak Youtubers Association (PYS) will be officially launched on July 29.

According to a statement, the association was registered on Dec 5 last year, which aims to gather Youtubers statewide under one roof.

“We aim to promote and introduce Sarawak’s interesting and historical locations, as well as its crafts, traditional dishes and daily activities. We also want to promote restaurants and food stalls in the state.

“We would also like to introduce the various celebrations, cultures and customs of different ethnic groups in the state,” it said.

Meanwhile, the association said as a leading Youtubers’ association in Sarawak, it said it would be sensitive to the problems of its multi-racial members and communities who need guidance and support in generating income through YouTube.

It is also said the association would lend a hand to those in need regardless of race or religion.

“We aim to uphold this association as the best example to all levels of society towards excellence,” PYS said.