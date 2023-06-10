Senator hopes S’wak govt allocates MRP, RTP funds for Bawang Assan this year

SIBU (June 10): Senator Robert Lau hopes that the allocations for Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) for Bawang Assan constituency will be given this year.

He said he has been appealing to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the allocations.

“In principle, I heard it has been approved; it is how (to go about); which projects to implement first,” said the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan chairman.

Lau was speaking to reporters after SUPP Bawang Assan’s Ngiling Bidai 2023 event today, officiated by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

When asked, he said he was not informed of the allocation amount, adding that he had written to Abang Johari right after the last state election as well as after the general election.

Asked where the allocation will be parked under in time to come, he said Dr Sim has said that it had not been confirmed yet.

“Because as a senator, I don’t have an agency and so it can go to either SMC (Sibu Municipal Council) or Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), or even the Resident Office itself,” said Lau.

He recalled there was a RM1-million MRP allocation for Bawang Assan in 2021, but it “did not go through me – did not go through SUPP representative”.

“So, I have no say over that one.

“So, I hope this year, we will get it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim during the Ngiling Bidai event said the state government has approved allocations for MRP and RTP for Bawang Assan area but still discussing with SMC chairman Clarence Ting and Lau on which project to start off first.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, SUPP Pelawan chairman and SMC chairman Clarence Ting, SUPP Dudong branch chairman and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong, SUPP Nangka chairman Benson Chua, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Temenggong Stanely Geramong.