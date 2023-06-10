Sibu all set for Sarawak Merdeka celebration

SIBU (June 10): A coordination meeting for the Sibu divisional level’s 60th anniversary of Sarawak Merdeka celebration was recently held at the Sibu Resident Office.

Chaired by Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, the meeting on June 7 was attended by heads of government departments and agencies.

Sibu Divisional Youth and Sports Office in a statement said the coordination meeting was to finalise the line-up of events that will take place at the Sibu Indoor Stadium this June 17 to 18.

Among the line-up of events to be simultaneously held on June 17 include the Sarawak Day Fitness Fiesta, Fun Ride and martial arts (Taekwondo) performance.

Participations are free and members of the public are invited to take part in these activities, whereby they can stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes.

For the Fun Ride programme, a total of 150 commemorative finisher medals are up for grabs and will only be awarded to event participants.