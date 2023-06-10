SMK Sacred Heart Sibu has 31 students with 9As and above

SIBU (June 10): SMK Sacred Heart Sibu continues to stamp its mark in academic excellence as it emerged among the top schools for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 in Sarawak.

The all boys school has 31 students with 9As and above.

Fourteen students attained 11As. They were Bryan Lee, Kaylen Wong, Samuel Hoo, Ooi Da, Khong Wei Jian, Fernandez Neo, Jayvis Wei, Daniel Ang, Alexander Wong, Lee Jia Qi, Lai Chang Zhe, Justin Yii, Ong Peng Quan and Bertrand Lee.

There were eleven 10As scorers – Muhamad Irfan Farhan Fathi, Adam Wong, Chris Lau, Gabriel Lim, John Wong, Loo Chow Sheng, Tang Song En, Jensen Tang, Wong Shou Yi, Edward Siew and Thomas Ho.

This was followed by six students with 9As, 8As (six), 7As (12), 6As (10) and 5As (14).

Additionally, the school has almost 50 per cent of the students scoring at least 5As.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Irfan Farhan Fathi, a Science stream student from SMK Sacred Heart who obtained 9A+ and 1A in SPM 2022, said he planned to take up foundation programme in engineering at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and also to apply for a Petronas scholarship.

“I want to become an engineer, specifically in the automotive department,” he said.