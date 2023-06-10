Swak CP: Miri retiree loses RM1.2 mln in phone scam

KUCHING (June 10): A 66-year-old retiree from Miri suffered a loss of RM1.2 million to a phone scam recently.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim received a phone call from an unknown man who introduced himself as someone from the Health Ministry on April 18.

The phone call was then connected to two individuals claiming to be police officers — ‘Sgt Wong’ and ‘Insp Khoo’ from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, he added.

“The suspects then told the victim he was involved in an illegal money changing case and arrests will be made. The victim denied the allegation and requested he remain in Miri while the investigation was being conducted, as he is suffering from bowel cancer.

“The suspects then asked the victim to provide details on his banking information and finances before ordered to open two new bank acounts to facilitate the purported investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azman said the victim opened the bank accounts in two banks in Miri on April 19 and April 20 before providing the information, as well as the online banking IDs and passwords to the suspects.

After that, the victim was instructed to transfer a sum of RM1.2 million through four transactions to the new accounts.

“The victim only realised he had been deceived after checking the balance in both of the new bank accounts on June 8 and found that the RM1.2 million had been transferred to an unknown account between April 19 and May 3.

“He then lodged a police report for further investigation by the police,” he said.

Mohd Azman advised the public not to entertain unknown phone calls and to immediately notify their partners, friends or family members of the phone calls received and to check with the police station, banks or related agencies for confirmation.

The public is also advised not to provide their banking information to any unknown individuals or parties and to refrain from registering the suspects’ given phone numbers in their online banking.

He said members of the public should not be afraid or panic about any allegations made against them by the suspects.

“Contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 if you are a victim of cyberscams (phone scam, love scam, e-commerce, non-existant loans) and if you’ve just made a money transfer to any of the suspects’ bank accounts or e-wallets.

“It is also recommended to download the Whoscall app via the Google Play Store or Apple Store to enable you to make a decision on whether to answer the phone calls. The collaboration between the police and app developers enables the numbers listed in the Semak Mule System database to be marked as scammers by the app.

“In addition, the public can also scan the Scan Me QR Code on the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s (CCID) social media accounts and commercial crime e-books to get the latest information on commercial crime modus operandi,” he said.

The public can contact the CCID Infoline at 013-211 1222 via WhatsApp or SMS to receive advice or provide information on online criminal cases, or check suspected phone numbers and bank accounts through the Check Scammers CCID app or via http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions.

Visit CCID’s official social media accounts (@JSJKPDRM and @CYBERCRIMEALERTRMP) on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to get information on the latest fraud modes of operation.