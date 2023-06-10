Tiong King Sing retains PDP presidency

BINTULU (June 10): Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was returned unopposed as Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president at the party’s 2023 triennial general assembly (TGA) today.

Tiong, has held the president post since 2016 and will continue to lead the party for another three-year term.

In his speech, he urged party members to work hand in hand towards greater unity and stability in the party and to serve the people.

“I and the Supreme Council will see how to solve the issues raised by the delegates especially from the grassroots during this TGA.

“I would like to thank all the delegates for attending and making this TGA a success,” he said after the assembly at the Dinner World Restaurant here today.

Meanwhile, Tasik Biru assemblyman Henry Harry Jinep was appointed as deputy president replacing Datuk Anthony Nogeh.

Marudi assemblyman Datuk Penguang Manggil was appointed senior vice-president I and Meluan assemblyman Roland Duat as senior vice-president II.

The vice-president I, II and III posts are held by Alexander Asing Sadai, Friday Belik and Roland Ting Hua Sing respectively.

PDP’s new secretary-general is Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau, replacing Datuk Nelson Balang Rining.