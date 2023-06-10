Triennial general assembly viable platform to determine party’s direction, says PDP deputy chief

BINTULU (June 10): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)’s triennial general assembly (TGA) is a crucial platform for the party to determine its direction so that it would continue to be relevant in Sarawak.

In stating this, PDP deputy president Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek said this was important in ensuring that the party would be relevant in all efforts undertaken by the government towards boosting the development in Sarawak.

He cited an example to highlight a situation, in which areas under the assemblymen or MPs from other component parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the PDP members could help out by highlighting the problems faced by the constituents.

“We can bring the problems to be discussed with the respective assemblymen or MPs who represent the said areas, and find ways to overcome the problems.

“It would be better if PDP could contribute ideas meant to overcome the problems,” he said at the TGA for PDP Women and PDP Youth at a restaurant in Bintulu Sentral on Friday.

Reciting the famous quote by former US president, the late John F Kennedy: ‘Don’t ask what the country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country’, Nogeh said the same principle should apply to PDP.

“You should not ask what the party can do for you, but what you can contribute to the party,” he said.

Also present at the event were acting PDP Youth chief David Yeo, and PDP Women chief Datuk Chiew Yen Chew.