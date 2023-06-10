Uggah mulls transforming Betong into Sarawak handicraft production house

BETONG (June 9): Betong has the potential to be transformed into a Sarawak handicraft production house, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said he will discuss the potential with federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing as well as a proposal to establish a miniature Rentap Fort at the legendary Bukit Sadok here.

“In Betong, we have the historical mountain of Bukit Sadok and we are going to revive the place. Not for headhunting but to construct a miniature Rentap Fort to serve as another tourist attraction for the areas,” he said.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, was speaking during a Gawai Dayak open house event organised by the Sarawak Tourism Federation at Rumah Anyie Rajit here tonight (June 9).

He also hoped the federation will organise similar events next year to showcase the unique cultural heritage of the Dayak community, particularly during this Gawai Dayak celebration, to visitors and media outlets from around the world.

Uggah stressed that Betong has been blessed with the natural landscape to be a major tourism destination in the state and more visitors will translate into significant economic opportunities for the local community.

“We have beautiful rivers, we have flora and fauna, we have mountains and we have friendly people here. I hope Sarawak Tourism Federation and the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts and Performing Industry will make sure that Betong is recognised on the world’s tourism map,” he said.

He also pointed out the division has enjoyed various infrastructure development, including electricity and water supply, and road network with the establishment of the Bentong Division Development Agency.

Among those present at the Gawai Dayak celebration event were state Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang.