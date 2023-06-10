Uggah: Seminar on Dayak traditional costumes for mass production being planned

BETONG (June 10): A seminar on the Dayak community traditional costumes for mass production is currently under planning, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said currently the state government is still looking into ways on how different costumes of the Dayak’s can be mass produced for the local and international markets.

“What we have in mind is to mass produce the costumes while maintaining the originality and the quality.

“This will present a big business opportunity for our weavers, designers and others,” said Uggah during the launching of the Gawai Dayak celebration parade at Betong Sport Complex here today.

He said there is a big market for the traditional costumes but production has yet to keep up with the demands.

“If you want to buy, for instance, the Pua Kumbu (woven traditional cloth of the Ibans), it is not easy because its production is very limited.”

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, said the internet can be used to promote these traditional costumes to the bigger markets.

“So let us Dayaks raise to the challenge of promoting our cultural and traditional heritage and identity by producing very advanced, beautiful and sophisticated pieces. We will add in a few more items for deliberation in the seminar,” he said.

Uggah also urged the Dayak community to stay united or ’Segulai Sejalai’ to enjoy more developments and progress.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development and Layar assemblyman, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, pointed out the total worth of traditional costumes and multifarious accessories worn by the about 2,000 participants at the parade are about RM1 million.