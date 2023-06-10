Wellness luminaries, experts to meet in KK

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): The first International Wholistic Wellness Conference and Expo 2024 (IWWCE2024) that covers the 10 pillars of human wholistic wellness is scheduled to be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here from June 7 to 9 next year.

It is organized by AEI Wellness Sdn Bhd, a local Sabahan company and will see about 300 exhibitors taking part.

In a press conference on Saturday to announce the event, Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the IWWCE 2024 will bring together wellness luminaries, experts and practitioners from various disciplines from the wellness and preventive health industry.

“Prepare yourselves for enlightening presentations, immersive workshops, engaging masterclasses and expansive exhibitions showcasing the latest innovations in products and services that promote wellness and wholistic medical practices and remedies.

“This event is a testament to our commitment to transforming lives and inspiring positive changes in the face of adversity. Together, we will explore new horizons, exchange ideas, and pave the way for a future filled with wholistic wellness lifestyle and preventive health living,” she said.

According to Liew, in these unprecedented times of post-pandemic challenges and global turbulence, our spiritual, mental, emotional and physical well-being have been profoundly affected and tested to the limits of conventional healthcare and wellness.

Recognising the need to address these wholistic issues, we congratulate AEI Wellness, with the foresight and courage to organise the world’s first Wholistic Wellness, Well-being and Lifestyle event, she pointed out.

“It is a gathering of like-minded people that will connect and share with all of you the wholistic natural, preventive, and remedial health and wellness practices from around the world. For the first time, an event covers all the 10 pillars of human wholistic health and wellness that support human longevity,” said Liew.

The IWWCE 2024 event will be in Kota Kinabalu which is a strategic location for Asian countries. Asia has a long history of traditional, complementary, and self-help proven wellness, preventive health and longevity remedies that span thousands of years of practices, she said adding, “therefore, this region is the perfect stage for our gathering on wholistic human and animal wellness and preventive health medicine and practices.”

Liew in her speech also called on AEI Wellness Sdn Bhd to work on setting up a wellness centre in Sabah which has many locations that are suitable for such a facility.

She also suggested to AEI Wellness to set up a ‘Herbs Garden’ and plant herbs that have medicinal properties that can be used by the wellness centre.

“Both the wellness centre and the herb garden can be a tourism attraction for Sabah for those who are interested to learn about herbs and their medicinal properties as well as for those wishing to partake in holistic treatments,” she stressed.

AEI Wellness can also engage local villagers in this project by providing them with the herb seedlings or seeds for them to cultivate and sell back to the wellness centre, she said, adding that this will help the villagers earn some income.

“It is my hope to see my suggestions become reality by the time IWWCE 2024 is held next year,” she said and also suggested that AEI Wellness Sdn Bhd consider setting up a support group for those interested in holistic wellness.

Holistic wellness, she said, is common nowadays as many people are interested in learning how to deal with the stress in their daily lives through holistic approaches.

“Let us unite in our quest to make a difference, to shape a Green-Blue-Clean Sabah, and to position Asia’s Wholistic Wellness Centre and Health Tourism Destination in Sabah at the forefront of the global health and wellness stage,” she said.

Meanwhile Organising Chairperson of IWWCE 2024, Cleopatra Lajawai, told the press conference that the event focuses on a wholistic perspective of human wellness and lifestyle and carries the theme “Sustainable Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle for the 21st Century”.

“During the three-day event, we look forward to exposing for the first time, the 10 wholistic human wellness pillars’ knowledge and practices from around the world. The 10 Wholistic Wellness Pillars are, listed in order, as Soul, Mental/Emotion, Body, Auric Field, Air, Water, Food, People, Home/Workplace and Environment.

“There will also be Conference and Masterclasses, where 12 plenary speakers identified for the 10 pillars will share why and how each of the pillars is important to human wholistic wellness and contribute to the hidden secrets of human longevity. Among the plenary speakers are Yuki and Terry Shimada from Japan, Cosima Scheuten from the Netherlands, Chumba Lama from Tibet/Germany, Karen Wee from Singapore, Grandmaster Dr Jes Lim representing his Qi-Mag Institute from Sri Lanka and the rest from Malaysia,” she said.

According to her, 300 exhibitors from Sabah, other parts of Malaysia and international, categorised under the 10 wholistic human wellness pillars will be there to share their expertise in services and products within their related pillars.

“We are blessed to have our first two sponsors, LHMR SB, a healthy and wholistic homes property investment company and Qi-Mag Institute, an international wholistic professionals training provider from Sri Lanka, who have sponsored the first RM100,000 to this event.

“In our aim to promote wholistic wellness and health in our community and this region, we aim for an inclusive event for all, being mindful of costs especially for local exhibitors and attendees, of course, without discounting on content quality and event experience. We therefore look forward to getting more local and foreign sponsors for this event so that we can make this event a success and beneficial for all who participate,” she said.

“After the three-day event, we have prepared a 7D6N, Wellness Immersion Retreat for those who would like to experience and immerse into a totally life-changing wellness retreat that excites all the human senses. During the retreat, participants will, for the first time for some, be able to awaken and apply all their naturally endowed senses in Sabah’s virgin natural environment,” she said.

Lajawai added that they will also conduct donation drives to support mental and emotional wellness and have identified an organisation in urgent need of the funding support which is Befrienders Malaysia.

AEI Wellness, together with local and international health, wellness and nature tourism stakeholders, has a vision to shape a Green-Blue-Clean Sabah theme for Sabah, the “Land Below the Wind” as the ideal choice for a wellness and tourism destination, she pointed out.

Sabah’s pristine land, blessed with vast unspoiled natural resources and high in negatively ionised air with quantum oxygen is a naturally healing wellness tourism destination, will become Asia’s Wholistic Wellness Centre and Health Tourism Destination of choice, she stressed.

“By embracing this vision, we align ourselves with Sabah’s direction of Sabah Maju Jaya, while acting as a catalyst for further local development in Health and Medical Tourism. Our aim is to celebrate wholistic unity in diversity, embracing the principles of Malaysia Madani,” Lajawai said.