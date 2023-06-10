World of Manga happening at Aeroville Mall Kuching June 16-25

KUCHING (June 10): People from all walks of life are invited to a World of Manga, an ACG (Anime, Cosplay, Gaming) event to be held at Aeroville Mall here from June 16-25.

Organised by the Raminway Recreational Club, the upcoming event is a joint collaboration with Yayasan Pengguna Negara Malaysia (YPNM) Sarawak branch.

Organising chairman Lee Ning announced the event during a press conference in the presence of Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap at the latter’s service centre yesterday.

Lee said the event aims to involve the younger generation into the various arts.

“This objective is driven by the recognition of the importance of fostering creativity, self-expression, and cultural appreciation among the younger generation.

“By creating a platform that combines elements of Anime, Cosplay and Gaming; the event aims to engage young people and inspire them to explore various artistic forms,” he added.

He revealed that the forthcoming event will have a mural art section featuring artist Aries Kong who is widely known as Jagung.

“Public will have the opportunity to witness these inspiring creations and interact with the artists themselves. The mural art section will undoubtedly be a visual feast for all,” he said.

Among highlights at the event include exciting cosplay competitions, performances, meet-and-greet sessions with renowned cosplayers, and display of premium collectibles.

“This is a chance to see a wide range of limited edition figurines, exclusive artwork and rare statues on display by collectors,” he said.

The upcoming event caters to both video game and board game enthusiasts.

“We have set up a gaming section where one can engage in multiplayer competitions and experience virtual reality setup.

“Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hard core enthusiast, there will be something for everyone in this exciting gaming zone,” he added.

Also present was YPNM Sarawak chairman Daren Ling.