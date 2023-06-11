22 left homeless after fire razes their house in Miri

MIRI (June 11): Twenty-two people were left homeless after the house they were living in at Lorong Cempaka 3, Kampung Tudan Phase 4 here was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said they received a call on the incident at 7.27pm and firefighters from Lutong and Lopeng fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they found a single-storey house was totally destroyed by fire. However, there were no injuries or casualties reported,” he said in a press statement today.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the fire extinguishing operation was carried out immediately by the firefighters using water that was sourced from a nearby fire hydrant.

He added that the firefighters managed to put the fire under control around 8.30pm and fully extinguished it moments later.

After ensuring that no remnants of the fire were left at the scene, the firefighters ended the operation at 10.05pm.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the losses and cause of the fire are still being investigated.