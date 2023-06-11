CCTV footage showing three masked men breaking into Kuching house goes viral on social media

KUCHING (June 11): A closed-circuit television (CCTV) video clip showing three masked men breaking into a house at Jalan Stampin Tengah around 3am yesterday, has gone viral on social media.

In the one-minute footage, the three suspects could be seen crawling on one of the kitchen’s counters after they managed to breach the property via one of the kitchen windows.

One of the suspects could also be seen taking two knives from its holder and passing one of it to his accomplice.

After arming themselves, the suspects who were barefooted, proceeded to walk out of the kitchen where the video clip ended.

According to sources, the suspects did not steal anything valuable from the house.

The suspects are believed to have only taken the food inside the house and left.

The police have been contacted for more information.