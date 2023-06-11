Chung Hua Primary School No.1 raise over RM460,000 in charity bazaar

KUCHING (June 11): The Chung Hua Primary School No.1’s charity bazaar today was a huge success, raising more than RM460,000.

The event held at the school’s compound at Jalan Tabuan here, saw a total of 92 stalls offering various items.

Association of the Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian president Datuk Jonathan Chai said the amount raised exceeds the target.

“The charity bazaar initially aimed to raise about RM400,000, and we are more than glad that we have hit the target way above,” he said.

Chai pointed out that the school has the lowest number of pupils, at 576 including pre-school and special classes.

Given this, he said it was a remarkable success for the school to have raised over RM460,000 from the charity bazaar.

He extended his appreciation to all generous donors, community-based associations, businessmen, parents, teachers, pupils and school board committee members have contributed to the success.

The charity bazaar was launched by a political secretary to the Premier, Kho Teck Wan, who represented Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Among those present was Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.