CM to pay due attention to people’s issues

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajij Noor called on all Sabahans especially in the Tuaran district, to work together with the government to maintain political stability and economic progress in the state.

According to him, with the continuous cooperation and support from the people, the government can focus on ensuring progressive development in the state.

He stressed that there are many other infrastructure developments such as the community halls, water and electricity supply and roads in the villages that need to be upgraded.

“Planning and allocations for these projects have been and are being arranged. As a representative of the people of this area, I will pay due attention to the issues affecting the rakyat not only in this area, but in the whole state,” said Hajiji who is Sulaman assemblyman.

Speaking at the Pesta Kaamatan Suang Olung 2023 in Kampung Selupoh Tuaran on Sunday, Hajiji assured his constituents that their welfare is always close to his heart.

“That’s why today, even though the Kaamatan festival is over, I am happy to be here with all of you who have continued to give me unwavering support all this time. Thank you, ponsikou om Kotobian Tadau Tagayo Kaamatan,” he said.

Hajiji added that the Kaamatan Suang Olung celebration is very special because it combines 11 villages and the effort clearly proves that the spirit of unity and tolerance among the community there is always strong and preserved.

Hajiji hopes that the spirit and effort shown in the celebration will continue to be embedded in the community to drive socio-economic improvement and common prosperity.

He said this year’s Kaamatan theme, which is ‘Kaamatan Cultivating Unity’, clearly asks the people to work together to preserve and increase unity, tolerance and sense of belonging among themselves.

According to him, the Kaamatan Festival is celebrated every year by the Kadazandusun Murut and Rungus (KDMR) community and is a culture that has been inherited from our ancestors.

“This festival is not only about expressing gratitude for a good harvest but also provides an opportunity for relatives, whether from the Dusun Lotud, Kadazan or Bajau Sama tribes, to gather and strengthen ties.

“Hopefully this Kaamatan Suang Olung Festival will continue to give us inspiration to further strengthen the stability, peace and prosperity of the people. Based on these factors, the State Government welcomes the organization of this kind of program and suggests that the villages take turns hosting it,” he added.

In addition to officiating the celebration of the Kaamatan Suang Olung Festival, Hajiji also simultaneously officiated the Selupoh Pogun Lawid Multipurpose Hall and the Kiwatu Village Multipurpose Hall at the event.