S’wak Health Dept: Large quantity of anaesthetics acquired to counter shortages in public dental clinics

KUCHING (June 11): The Sarawak Health Department has already acquired a large quantify of anaesthetics to counter shortages faced by public dental clinics in the state, said its director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

He explained the Oral Health Programme of Ministry of Health (MOH) was notified that the new stock of anaesthetics has arrived in Malaysia and is ready to be distributed to MOH facilities throughout the country.

“Accordingly, Sarawak Health Department has also made a purchase of the anesthetic drug stock in large quantities to be distributed to dental clinics that are in need in Sarawak. Some of the supplies have already been received and distributed for the use of dental clinics in Kuching,” he said in a statement today.

It was in response to a June 9 news report which quoted Michael Kong, a special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, as saying the dental clinic at Kota Sentosa Clinic here has been facing a shortage of anaesthetics.

Kong had also claimed the shortage had created significant disruptions, forcing patients to seek urgent tooth removal at private clinics or, even worse, endure the pain if they cannot afford private treatment.

Dr Ooi said the department is aware of the shortage of anaesthetics and apologises for the inconvenience faced by patients and the general public.

He pointed out the shortage currently does not only happen in Kuching, but also statewide and the rest of the country due to the lack of local supply of anesthetic drugs from the country’s centralised supplier since 2022.

“Therefore, immediate action which is taken by Sarawak Health Department for every dental clinic that faces the problem is to get supplies from other clinic or divisions, or inform the patient affected including recording their information for us to contact then to receive treatment as soon as the medicine supply arrived,” he added.

Dr Ooi also revealed the MOH through its Oral Health Programme is making effort to renew the contracts of national centralised supplier for local anesthetic drugs as soon as possible.

“The Oral Health Programme has also applied for approval of alternative supply of anesthetic drugs during the nationwide shortage,” he added.

On another matter, Dr Ooi, on behalf of Sarawak Health Department thanked Telekom Malaysia (TM) for helping to supply wireless phones for the use of the Kota Sentosa Clinic for the purpose of contacting the patients.

He said the department, in collaboration with TM, has been trying to solve all the problems that have arisen following the missing telephone line cable that occurred at the end of May this year.

“The Sarawak Health Department would like to inform that all these matters have been given attention and we have tried to deal with all the difficulties that occur.

“Therefore, the department will continue to cooperate and always ready to help especially in ensuring the best service is provided to the people,” he said.