DPM Fadillah: EU’s discriminatory rules to restrict Malaysia’s palm oil industry growth

BALING (June 11): The implementation of the European Union Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR) and several other regulations introduced by Europe are seen as a form of discrimination aimed at restricting businesses and Malaysia’s palm oil industry.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the regulation, in addition to the “European Green Deal”, is a proposal to restrict the entry of products from Malaysia which are more productive and progressive compared to products produced in Europe.

“For example, comparatively to our palm oil, Europe’s soy oil cultivation needs a larger land for production and they have to throw it (the produce) away and replant it to get results, unlike the palm trees that are planted today which can get results or produce oil for up to 25 years.

“So, our costs will be lower. For them to compete with us, they have introduced many things that can make our business costs more expensive,” he told reporters after attending a discussion programme on rubber in Kampung Charok Gorok here today.

Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, said that his party had held a discussion with his Indonesian counterpart about the discriminatory practice which would also impact their oil palm industry.

“It is not just between Malaysia and Indonesia. We have agreed that Indonesia, as the current Asean chairman, brings this matter to the level of Asean discussion,” he said.

Recently, Fadillah and Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs (Komenko) Dr Airlangga Hartarto took part in a joint mission to the European Union (EU) to protect the interests of the palm oil sector of both countries.

The mission to the EU was a joint mission with the Indonesian government under the Council of Palm Producing Countries (CPOPC).

Indonesia President Joko Widodo, during a recent working visit to Malaysia, had also expressed the need for closer collaboration between the two countries in opposing palm oil discrimination. — Bernama