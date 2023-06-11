Dr Sim: Brighter days ahead for Bawang Assan as MRP, RTP fund requests approved

SIBU (June 11): The people of Bawang Assan can look forward to brighter days ahead, following the state government’s approval of Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocations for the constituency.

According to Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed to the requests.

“Sunshine is coming (to Bawang Assan area),” said Dr Sim, referring to the agreement of MRP and RTP allocations to Bawang Assan.

He said this during the ‘Ngiling Bidai 2023’ here yesterday, hosted by the Bawang Assan branch of Sarawak United People’s party (SUPP).

Adding on, Dr Sim who is also SUPP president, said while the requests for the MRP and RTP funding had been granted, there would be some discussions with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Bawang Assan chairman Senator Robert Lau over the projects to be kicked off first.

“We want to thank YAB Abang Johari for the confidence in SUPP.

“We will discuss with SMC chairman (Clarence Ting) and Senator Robert because the one implementing the projects is neither the YB (elected representative) nor the SUPP because this is government funding – so, it must be one of the government agencies,” said the Deputy Premier.

In his remarks earlier, Robert expressed hope that the state government could help the Bawang Assan constituents by providing both MRP and RTP allocations, adding that as a senator, he had limited grants.

On another subject, Dr Sim – also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak – acknowledged Robert’s remarks about the rural-urban migration here.

In this regard, the Deputy Premier stressed that the rural communities had always been a part of the whole Sibu community, and wanted them to participate in developing Sibu.

“And Sibu will be developed,” he added.

“We want to develop Sibu to the international standard and YAB Abang Johari is so committed to achieving it.

“So, you can be assured that Sibu planning is in place and once implemented, Sibu would be of world-class standard.”

Among those present were Deputy Minister II of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong who is also SUPP Dudong chairman, SUPP Nangka chairman Benson Chua, paramount community chiefs Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Temenggong Stanley Geramong, SUPP Bawang Assan community development team chairman Kevin Lau, as well as the event’s organising chairman Anjie Selie.