Equity in health services crucial for northern S’wak, SUPP youth chief tells Putrajaya

MIRI (June 11): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut Youth chief Kelvin Hii expressed hopes that Putrajaya could enhance and ensure equitable allocation of healthcare facilities in northern Sarawak.

“Sarawak’s land area is equivalent to that of Peninsula Malaysia and if healthcare services are concentrated only in southern Sarawak where its capital (Kuching) is located at, it would be inconvenient for those from other parts of Sarawak to seek healthcare services.

“The fact that residents in northern Sarawak would need to spend more time and money to travel to obtain medical treatment, is beyond one could imagine and in cases of emergency, some patients may not be able to endure the long journey,” said Hii in a statement.

Hii pointed out that the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to allocate funds for the development of the Sarawak Cancer Centre, after Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s tireless effort of advocating the establishment of a cancer centre in Sarawak signifies a hopeful first step towards the advancement of the state’s healthcare.

“Advocacy definitely goes beyond cheap political propaganda in newspapers or on social media; it requires concrete actions and seizing every opportunity to fight for the people.

“To advance, we need more leaders who are willing to take action and bring about change.

“Under GPS’ governance and efforts, Sarawak has initiated the Pan Borneo Highway project, constructed numerous bridges, enhanced various infrastructure facilities, developed hydrogen technology, cultivated algae energy, and implemented advanced carbon technology,” he said.

These plans, he added, have been made possible due to the stable political foundation in Sarawak, which enables rapid development.

Hence, he hopes that healthcare can be the next item in the agenda to be developed and that the people of Sarawak can benefit from it.