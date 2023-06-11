Father, son arrested after video of underaged boy driving car in Klang goes viral

SHAH ALAM (June 11): The police arrested an 11-year-old boy and his father today after a video of the boy driving his father’s car along Jalan Banting-Pandamaran, Klang, last Friday went viral.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the duo were arrested at a house in Pandamaran near here at 1.15pm after the police received a 1.21-minute-long viral video showing the boy driving a silver Proton Saga at around 6pm on Friday.

The father, 49, and his son were taken to the South Klang district police headquarters traffic police station for further investigation under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for underaged driving, Section 111 of the same Act for conspiring or allowing the commissioning of an offence, as well as Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglecting or exposing a child that might result in physical or emotional harm.

Cha also advised the public not to be complacent and to monitor the movement of their children to avoid untoward incidents. — Bernama